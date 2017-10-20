Members of local church pitch in to help Harvey victims

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two months have passed since Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast, and families are still trying to get back on their feet.

That is the reason why many members of Hampton Road’s Water’s Edge Church are in Houston to help.

“We’ve been doing everything from taking out dry wall, to spraying materials to keep mold from spreading into people’s homes. We’ve cleaned yards and demo’d bathrooms,” said Elizabeth Peterson, who’s a member of the church.

Peterson says 26 people flew down to Houston on Monday.

They have worked on two homes a day for many who were uninsured when the storm hit.

Peterson says they want to bring attention to those still affected.

“When it’s not being talked about, it doesn’t mean it’s stopped. There’s still a lot to be done,” she said.

The group is working with the North American Mission Board, which is providing lodging and food for them. Peterson says they’ve been working hard because of their faith.

“Our church believes it’s not about us. It’s about others. We felt compelled to move and do God’s work and be the hand and feet of God. We felt the need to come to Houston and help,” Peterson said.

The group has been able to help a number of residents.

Peterson says the homeowners, many who have children that are disabled, are welcoming and grateful for the assistance.

The group hopes this can put attention on those who many may one day forget still have a long recovery ahead.

“Don’t forget about them. Pray for these people. Remember them in your thoughts and your prayers. Don’t forget about them!” she said.