In the Audience: Hampton Halloween Happenings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you want to take a “Horror Tour” or see if you can outrun a pack of zombies, Hampton offers Halloween fun for the whole family. The best part is the festivities don’t stop when the weekend is over, so you can enjoy their spooky events all week!

Hampton Horror Tours

Monday – Friday

Two Tours Daily at 6:30pm & 8pm

Hampton History Museum

HamptonHistoryMuseum.org

Inaugural Zombie Rush and

Downtown Hampton Halloween Block Party

Saturday, October 28th

Starts at 5pm

Mill Point Park

VisitHampton.com

(757) 727-8311