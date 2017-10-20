In the Audience: Hampton Halloween Happenings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you want to take a “Horror Tour” or see if you can outrun a pack of zombies, Hampton offers Halloween fun for the whole family. The best part is the festivities don’t stop when the weekend is over, so you can enjoy their spooky events all week!
Hampton Horror Tours
Monday – Friday
Two Tours Daily at 6:30pm & 8pm
Hampton History Museum
HamptonHistoryMuseum.org
Inaugural Zombie Rush and
Downtown Hampton Halloween Block Party
Saturday, October 28th
Starts at 5pm
Mill Point Park
VisitHampton.com
(757) 727-8311