Hampton Police looking for men who robbed North Armistead Dollar General

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who robbed a Dollar General Thursday night.

Public Safety Communications received the call at 9:54 p.m. in reference to the robbery.

Hampton Police spokesperson Ashley Jenrette say two men walked into the store located in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspects ran out of the store after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. They were last seen headed northbound on North Armistead Avenue.

Both of the suspects are described as black males standing 5’10-5’11. Both were last seen wearing a black and red jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, and white gloves. One suspect carried a purple backpack while the other carried a black backpack.

Hampton Police ask anyone with information to call the Crimeline.