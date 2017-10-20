Creature Feature – Saint Francis Service Dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It takes a special type of dog to become a service dog. They must be smart, patient, intuitive and brave. Saint Francis Service Dogs possess all of those attributes and more. A Williamsburg woman saw the success the group was having in Roanoke and brought them here to Hampton Roads. Nan Strader is now the Development Coordinator in our area for the non-profit organization and the need for well trained service dogs is great. Saint Francis provides service dogs to children and adults with disabilities to enable them to live a more independent, self sufficient life. They also train dogs for military veterans. The dogs can do all of the tasks required of a service dog while offering support for other combat related issues. Saint Francis places facility dogs too. Those dogs often work in healthcare, courtroom or education environments.

Saint Francis relies on volunteers, fundraisers and private donations to make service dogs a reality for people who need them. The training price tag for a dog is around $25 thousand dollars, but he or she is given freely to the child or adult chosen as a partner. If you would like to assist or find out more, visit their website. www.saintfrancisdogs.org