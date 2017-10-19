Williamsburg to move forward with downtown parking plan

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Williamsburg is set to move forward with the Year 1 recommendations in the city’s new downtown parking plan.

City Council members agreed last week with the staff recommendation to implement the recommendations in phases, keep the phases “modular” or independent, as all phases may not be necessary, and pursue eight of the nine study recommendations.

A 2016 study concluded that Williamsburg’s downtown does not have a documentable parking shortage. However, the study recognized that Williamsburg has limited parking availability in several high demand blocks that creates the perception of a parking problem.

Parking in the downtown area has been a concern since the mid-1990’s.

The City’s website features a designated Downtown Parking Plan page with background information, plan details, links to documents and contact information.