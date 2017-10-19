What’s Happening: Neon Festival, Light the Night, and City Center Oyster Roast

Thursday October 19th- Friday October 20th: Neon Festival

This is a must see event happening in Norfolk’s Art District! The area comes alive with visual arts and live performances. City buildings will have pops of neon and lights, and a lot of new art.

As a special treat, The Hurrah Players will present highlights from the hit musical Disney’s “The Lion King Experience” on Friday, October 20 at 6:00pm.

Where: Norfolk Art District

When: 8am- 2am

Cost: Free Admission

Friday October 20th: City Center Oyster Roast

Head over to the peninsula to stuff your belly with Oysters. Harpoon Larry’s Fish and Oyster bar will be providing raw and roasted oysters. You can enjoy funnel cakes, cheese steaks and other variations of seafood. There will be activities the whole family can enjoy like corn hole and face painting. Plus, rock out to live music by the Deloreans.

Where: City Center at Oyster Point

When: 6pm-9pm

Cost: Free

Saturday October 21st: Light the Night

This inspirational walk is put together by the Hampton roads Leukemia & lymphoma society. Walkers carrying glowing lanterns will wind their way around the streets of downtown Norfolk.

Year after year friends, families, and coworkers form teams to raise money. In support of the organization. It’s a gathering to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by cancer. Join WAVY-TV’s Tom Schaad and the WAVY team.

Where: MacArthur Center Green

When: Registration Opens at 5pm

Cost: Free Admission