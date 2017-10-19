Two Va. Beach stores investigated for possible illegal gambling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two now closed businesses in Virginia Beach are under investigation for possible illegal gambling operations, according to search warrants recently unsealed.

Retail Express, located off Holland Road, and Vapor Connect in the Chimney Hill Shopping Center, were visited by undercover detectives in February and March. Detectives wrote in search warrants they observed 50-60 computers at each location with “individuals playing computerized casino type slot machine games.”

One detective described being able to put up cash, use the computer, and then “cash out” his “profit/winnings.”

“Everybody here knew what was going on,” said Bob Preston, who owns a card and collectibles shop a few doors down from what was Retail Express.

“The windows, i don’t know if they were blacked out or they had the black film on the windows so you couldn’t see in. and even the door was covered up to a certain extent.,” he told 10 On Your Side.

In June, detectives executed search warrants at both locations. The search warrants state they were looking for ‘gambling devices to include computers, computer servers’ and other equipment such as ATMs, and ‘other paraphernalia which might be utilized to facilitate an illegal gambling operation.”

Virginia Beach Police tell 10 On Your Side the investigation is still open, and that so far, no arrests have been made.