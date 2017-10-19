Two unauthorized drones seen flying at NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two unauthorized drones seen flying at Naval Air Station Oceana on Thursday have raised safety concerns.

Officials say Navy personnel saw a white quad-copter — or unmanned aircraft system (UAS) — flying near the aircraft hangars Thursday morning.

A pilot flying an F/A-18 Hornet later saw a black quad-copter in the landing pattern at Oceana.

Leadership at Oceana is looking remind citizens that flying drones in unauthorized air space is illegal, and puts air crew and residents at risk.

“UAS are capable of causing significant damage to aircraft in the event of a mid-air collision,” Captain Rich Meadows, commanding officer at NAS Oceana, stated on Thursday.

Operators of unauthorized drones can be subject to fines and criminal charges, as well as possible jail time.

Officials say there are prohibitions against flying commercial or recreational drones within five miles of NAS Oceana — and two miles of Naval Auxiliary Landing Field (NALF) Fentress in Chesapeake.