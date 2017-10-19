Two men shot during fight on Border Road in Chesapeake

Police on the scene of a shooting incident off Border Road in Chesapeake on Oct. 19, 2017. Six men had gotten into a fight, before two of them pulled out guns and began firing. (WAVY/Jason Marks.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say two men are being treated for non life-threatening injuries they received during a fight Thursday afternoon.

WAVY/Jason Marks

Chesapeake Police spokesperson Kelly Elliott told WAVY.com that police responded to the 3200 block of Border Road shortly after 1:00 p.m. in reference to a fight and shots being fired.

It was determined that six men were involved in an altercation that became physical. Two of the men pulled handguns and began firing shots.

Two people involved in the fight were hit by the gunfire and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Elliott says both of the shooters are in custody. It is unknown at this time if the gunshot victims are the shooters.

Police are investigating the incident.

