The Commonwealth to submit proposals Thursday to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth is expected to submit proposals on Thursday to try and bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Virginia.

There are 10 locations across the Commonwealth being submitted for the potential second headquarters — HQ2 — and three of those locations are in Central Virginia.

8News learned late last month that Gov. Terry McAuliffe hired a consultant to prepare bids for both Richmond and Virginia Beach, but it has not been made public exactly where the sites would be located.

Amazon says the site will bring 50,000 jobs to the area that wins, and will spend more than $5 billion to integrate themselves into that community.

Countless cities across the country are vying for the bid, but McAuliffe has said he thinks Virginia Beach has the best chance to win based off its port and appeal to millennials.

