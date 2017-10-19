TCC hosting customer service, hospitality job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several prominent companies will be partaking in a job fair next week at Tidewater Community College.

The college says the event will be held at the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center at 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Local and national companies will be participating — Chick-fil-A, Norfolk Waterside Marriott, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and Waffle House.

Applicants are asked to come dressed in interview attire and to have multiple copies of their resume.

More information about next week’s job fair can be found at this link.