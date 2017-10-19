Suffolk announces timeline of rezoning plan for new schools

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools will open a new elementary and middle school in September 2018.

School administrators and staff are currently working through data to develop rezoning options.

The new Florence Bowser Elementary School located on Nansemond Parkway will house 1,000 students. Current students zoned to Driver Elementary as well as some students at Creekside Elementary, will most likely be moved to the new Florence Bowser Elementary.

The new Col. Fred Cherry Middle School located on Burbage Drive will house 800 students. The school is expected to relieve overcrowding at John Yeates Middle School.

Both schools are designed to be future-ready and will have open areas for flexible, project-based learning activities.

The timeline for the rezoning decisions can be found on Suffolk Public Schools website.