SPORTSWRAP EDITORIAL: Is Aaron Judge the savior of the Washington Nationals?

It was yet another gut-wrenching end to the season for a Washington Nationals club, and a fan base, who thought this would be another opportunity to chase a World Series title. After another first-round exit (Nationals are still looking for their first ever postseason series win), there are a number of question marks.

Will the team retain manager Dusty Baker? What about catcher Matt Wieters? Left-fielder Jason Werth? Or the big one….what about the super star who wears no. 34? Bryce Harper will play out the final season of his contract starting in April, and there has been speculation for months that the Yankees will take a run at the 5-time All-Star once he’s a free agent.

Or will they? Is the man who wears no. 99 in the Bronx the reason the Empire will pass on Harper, keeping him in the Nation’s capital?