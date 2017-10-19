Rabid raccoon found on Jewell Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s dog’s are under the care of Portsmouth Animal Control after an incident with a raccoon.

Portsmouth Animal Control say they were called to a residence on Jewell Avenue Monday after a man called saying his dogs were involved a fight with a raccoon. The raccoon died from its injuries.

The Portsmouth Health Department was notified Wednesday that results from the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services confirmed the raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus.

No humans have been identified as being exposed to the raccoon.