Police believe Fentanyl recovered at Va. Beach apartment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe Fentanyl may have been found at Virginia Beach apartment where three officers fell ill earlier this month.

Officers were called to apartment building on Sapphire Drive for a report of an overdose.

When officers arrived, they found syringes, vials of liquid, and white powder. Officers also found prescription bottles and a white powdery substance in a clear bottle.

A search warrant says the powder is believed to be the opioid pain medication Fentanyl, due to the victim’s symptoms.

A rescue crew showed up and used Naloxone, but it didn’t help. This person was transported from the scene, before three officers went back inside the apartment.

Three officers were treated for possible exposure to the powerful opioid.