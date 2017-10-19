Police: Armed robber hides in victim’s car in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for an armed robber that hid in a victim’s car.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was parked, and unlocked, in the Lynnhaven Shopping Center on Oct. 14

A man entered the vehicle and hid in the back seat until the victim returned from shopping. When the victim got back into her vehicle, he then pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s purse.

This man took the purse and fled the area on foot. The victim was not injured.

Security photos of this suspect were released on Thursday. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.