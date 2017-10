NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Locally based animal rights group PETA is offering free spay/neuter surgeries, along with animal microchipping.

The event is free, but pet owners who are interested must sign up and make an appointment by calling (757) 622-7382. Then head to the PETA headquarters on Front Street in Norfolk between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm Thursday afternoon.

Everyone who brings a pet in will get free vegan candy and a pumpkin to decorate.