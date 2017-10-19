Officials providing update on Pasquotank prison incident

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A joint news conference is being held Friday morning in Pasquotank County — where officials are expected to provide an update on an failed breakout at the county’s prison.

Officials are expected to discuss an ongoing investigation into the incidents, as well as resulting criminal charges.

Two prison employees died and several others were injured Oct. 12, after inmates started a fire at the prison’s sewing plant. Several inamtes attempted to escape following the fire, but officials said no inmates left the prison yard.

Justin Smith, a 35-year-old correctional officer and Veronica Darden, a 50-year-old correction enterprises manager, were identified as the two people killed.

Two workers remain hospitalized with injuries from the incident. Another correctional officer who was injured, George Midgett, was released from the hospital earlier this week.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Stay with WAVY for coverage.