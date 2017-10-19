October is a busy for month for cruise ships in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There are almost a dozen dockings on the schedule for the Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center this month.

Earlier, the city hosted its largest cruise ship ever, the Mein Schiff 6 spent a day in Downtown Norfolk. More than 2,500 passengers from the German-ported vessel spent time and cash in Hampton Roads.

Other upcoming port-of-call stops include another stop from the Mein Schiff 6, the Carnival Sunshine and the AIDA Luna. The Carnival Sunshine is an embarkation point for several 5-day cruises to the Bahamas and back. It can carry more than 3,000 passengers at a time. There are also two ships scheduled to visit in November. Click here to see the complete schedule.

During the port-of-call stops, passengers usually go on excursions to other parts of Hampton Roads, or take time to explore downtown, Freemason and the Ghent neighborhoods on foot.