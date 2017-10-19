Obama campaigning for Northam tonight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Former President Barack Obama will be in Richmond Thursday campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

The event will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and doors will open at 5 p.m.

The event is limited to ticket holders only, but there’s also a notice on the bottom of the ticket that says ticket holders are not guaranteed entry.

Representatives handed out tickets on a first-come, first-served basis at the Richmond Coliseum Ticket Office both Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The line stretched down the 5th street entrance and wrapped around towards 7th street.

The Richmond Coliseum Box Office is located at 601 East Leigh Street in Richmond.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year and the swing state’s contest is viewed as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Trump recently endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in a tweet, but has otherwise not been directly involved in the race. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Gillespie on Saturday, while Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, campaigned with Northam the same day.

The latest poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy has Northam ahead of Gillespie by four points. Northam was the choice of 48 percent of the likely voters surveyed, while Gillespie was the choice of 44 percent. The survey’s margin of error was plus-or-minus 4.2 percent. The Wason Center surveyed 1,085 registered voters from Oct. 9 to 13, including 642 who were determined to likely vote in the upcoming election.

But another new poll from Monmouth University shows Gillespie in the lead by one point. Gillespie was the choice of 48 percent of the likely voters surveyed, while Northam was the choice of 47 percent. The survey’s margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.9 percent. The poll was conducted by telephone from Oct.12 to 16 with 408 Virginia residents likely to vote in the upcoming election, which is Nov. 7.