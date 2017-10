PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Thursday evening.

Dispatch received the call at 7:33 p.m. to the 5000 block of George Washington Highway for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, units located an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no additional details.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.