PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With autumn colors and cooler weather, Fall is great for motorcycle riding. But there are some unique hazards out there on the road. Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with some of those precautions.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.