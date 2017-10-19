Langley medics deploy to Puerto Rico, aid hurricane relief

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY)– U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 633rd Medical Group from Langley Air Force Base set up a 25-bed Expeditionary Medical Support field hospital in support of Puerto Rican hurricane relief.

The team was there Oct 15-18 and was the lead medical element that commanded additional Airmen from Eglin AFB, Florida and Nellis AFB, Nevada that gathered at Langley to travel to Puerto Rico with them.

“This is a Defense Support to Civil Authorities mission,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Lewis, Langley Global Response Force Team Commander. “We will be in support of the broad Federal Emergency Management Agency effort to provide relief to the Puerto Rican people during this crisis.”

The Langley-led medical team will establish an acute care clinic in Aguadilla, at the far northwest of Puerto Rico.