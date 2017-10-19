Kelley to relieve Lindsey in Naval Airlant change of command ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A change of command ceremony is planned aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) at Naval Station Norfolk Thursday morning.

Rear Admiral Roy J. Kelley will relieve Rear Admiral Bruce H. Lindsey as Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT). Lindsey has commanded COMNAVAIRLANT since July 29, 2016.

Kelly, a native of Newark, OH, reports to COMNAVAIRLANT from Washington, DC where he served as Director, Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Fleet Integration Office.

Kelley will oversee the manning, equipping, and training for six nuclear powered aircraft carriers, four carrier air wings, a strike fighter wing, a patrol and reconnaissance group, a maritime patrol wing and two helicopter wings.

COMNAVAIRLANT is headquartered at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads near Norfolk Naval Station and is staffed by more than 600 military and civilian personnel whose mission is to ensure fleet assets are prepared to deploy in response to any national security requirements or in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response.