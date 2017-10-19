PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever wanted to get a look inside the nicest homes in the neighborhood? You can do just that at Homearama 2017, kicking off at Pitchkettle Estates in Suffolk this weekend. Les Ore, Homearama Chairman and President of Ore Builders, LLC joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about this exciting event taking place for the next three weekends in Suffolk.

Homearama 2017 at Pitchkettle Estates in Suffolk

October 20 – November 5

Friday – Sunday

Tickets & Information:

Homearama.tv

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Builders Association.