4 charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are facing charges in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting, Hampton police say.

One person was killed and two others were injured in Tuesday’s incident. Police said officers from Newport News and Williamsburg spotted a black pickup truck stolen out of Chesapeake.

The officers followed the pickup to Hampton and into a 7-Eleven parking lot. According to police, the officers got out to talk to five people in the truck — when someone pointed a gun at them and the driver hit the gas and drove toward their unmarked police vehicle.

The officers fired shots in the process, hitting three people inside the truck. All three were taken to the hospital, where 24-year-old DeAndre Bethea died.

The two others remained in the hospital.

Police said Thursday that 18-year-old Darone Cortoin Owens, 20-year-old Leroy Clyburn III and two 17-year-old young men were charged in the incident.

Owens and Clyburn are both charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealed weapon, and grand larceny. Both juveniles are charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and grand larceny.

Police said no mugshots would be released because of the ongoing investigation. All four were still in police custody on Thursday.

Newport News and Williamsburg police launched administrative investigations regarding the shooting. Both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

