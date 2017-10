VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Firefighters responded to a small grease fire at Tubby’s Tavern on Oct. 17.

Officials say they were called to a fire in 2200 block of Virginia Beach Blvd on Tuesday morning.

The fire was extinguished by the building’s fire suppressant system over the stove before units arrived on scene.

There were no reported injured.

