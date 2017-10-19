Gas leak reported on Ridgecrest Drive in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the Suffolk Police are currently on the scene of a gas leak in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. That’s in the Oakbridge Subdivision of the city.

Suffolk spokesperson Timothy Kelley told WAVY.com a contractor has struck a two inch natural gas line.

Emergency Dispatch was notified of the incident shortly after 9 a.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief David Harrell reports three residences on Ridgecrest Drive have been evacuated on as a precautionary measure.

Roadblocks have been established at the intersection of Ridgecrest Drive and Grove Avenue as well as Colonial Drive and Pond Drive.

Virginia Natural Gas crews are on site and working to secure the line.