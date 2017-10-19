Four dogs found inside Norfolk home as crews battle fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four dogs were found inside of a home in Norfolk Thursday afternoon as crews battled a fire.

Battalion Chief Julian Williamson, of Norfolk Fire-Rescue, tells WAVY.com smoke was showing from the home’s roof when crews arrived.

Dispatch received a call about the fire on Forrest Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Williamson said the fire was marked under control at 3:55 p.m. Four dogs were found inside the home when firefighters went inside.

Animal Control was called to the scene to check out the dogs. Williamson said the dogs were unhurt.

