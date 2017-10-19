Court records shed light on shooting that injured police detective

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Newly unsealed court documents shed light on what lead up to a shooting that injured a Virginia Beach Police detective.

On June 13, police say they tried serving a warrant to a resident at a home in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue when someone opened fire on them and struck the detective in the shoulder.

Forty-six-year-old Bryan Cage is charged with attempted capital murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the incident.

According to the unsealed search warrants, officers were investigating the possession and distribution of child pornography at the home between June 15, 2016 through May 15, 2017.

Documents show investigators had traced back images of young, pre-teen and teenage girls performing sexual acts with adult men and animals.

They also show that other names were under the Cox Communications account that had used the internet. Police have not said if the warrant was for those residents or Cage.

Investigators had scoped out the home twice before the incident in June.

According to court documents, officers took multiple items from the home including computers, laptops, Kindles, memory storage devices, rifles, and ammunition.

Cage is due back in court on Dec 7.