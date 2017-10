PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight miles of HOV lanes on Interstate 64 are getting a new designation in December. Not only will the middle lanes be open to vehicles containing two or more people, but also to single drivers willing to pay a little more for a more convenient commute.

For more information, visit 64ExpressLanes.org or contact VDOT at (800) 367-7623

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by VDOT.