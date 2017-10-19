Audience: Scholarship Sharing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re the parent of a high school student you know college isn’t cheap. Loans and grants can only go so far, but scholarships can help.

We had Lorraine SantaLucia, founder and president of Scholarship Sharing, in our audience today to tell us about a great event coming up this weekend to help students and families navigate the road to college.

2017 Scholarship & College Fair

Saturday & Sunday

Noon to 5 p.m.

Echols Hall at Norfolk State University

Registration & Information

scholarshipsharing.org

