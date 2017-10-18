Yorktown man arrested for having $73k in untaxed cigarettes

GEORGETOWN, DE. (WAVY) — Police in Delaware arrested a Virginia man after they allegedly found more than $73,000 in untaxed cigarettes in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Delaware.

On October 14, at around 11 a.m., Georgetown police said they pulled over 44-year-old Tanvir Raffi of Yorktown, after he committed a traffic violation on Dupont Blvd.

Police said they said they found several bags filled with cartons of cigarettes during a consensual search of his Ford Explorer. A total of 5,060 packs of cigarettes were found.

Raffi was arrested on four counts of possession of untaxed tobacco products and one count of attempting to evade or defeat tax. He was arraigned and released on $6,400 unsecured bond.