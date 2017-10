PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after police say she was hit by a car.

Portsmouth police spokesperson Misty Holley said the woman was hit while going across a cross walk at Columbia and Court streets. Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.

The woman was complaining of pain and was taken to the hospital, according to Holley.

The driver stayed on scene, and it is unclear what charged they might be facing.