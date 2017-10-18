Students rally for classmate after incident with security guard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — A handful of people showed up to a rally outside Woodside High School in Newport News Wednesday evening in support of a student who claims a security guard assaulted him.

The school district put the guard on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Fifteen-year-old Eric Miller and his mom, Stephanie Smith, met with the superintendent Wednesday morning.

Smith told WAVY.com she received an apology, and is working with the district to get Eric back into school.

Eric told 10 On Your Side last Friday some girls had been fighting, and a woman told the security guard Eric recorded it on his phone.

“So I was walking, he kept following me and he was like ‘come on let’s go,’ and I was like ‘I’m going to get on my bus so I don’t miss my bus,” Eric said. “Then he grabbed me.”

Eric said the guard then slammed him to the ground, and he could not breathe. He said two more guards came over and one of them put him in handcuffs.

“Then he took ahold of the cuffs and made them tight and I couldn’t feel my fingers,” Eric said.

Eric says no one even asked to see his phone. If they had, he claims, they would have seen he had taken no video.

His mom told us she is glad others were recording that day, “That’s helping us to move forward because if we did not have that footage or the pictures it would be my word against their word.”

Smith told WAVY.com that she is planning to take legal action.

“For those who think it’s about money I did not wake up that morning saying ‘Oh, I hope my son is assaulted so I can receive a lump sum of money.’ Who does that? It’s not about that; it’s about what’s right.”

Eric said he appreciates all of the support from friends and classmates at the rally.

He and his family believe that speaking out in that way is a necessary step to make change.