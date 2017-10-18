Small kitchen fire reported at Berkley apartment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Norfolk Firefighters had to extinguish a small kitchen fire in the Berkley section of the city Tuesday evening.

Battalion Chief Julian Williamson said the fire happened at an apartment located in the 100 block of Hough Avenue.

The occupant of the apartment, an adult male, called 911 when he discovered a fire in the kitchen. There was a smoke alarm at the apartment, however, it did not alert the occupant.

Norfolk Fire-rescue arrived on scene around 6:25 p.m. and had the fire under control 15 minutes later.

Fire suppression to the area and the team’s quick action to extinguish the fire limited damage to the apartment. The apartment habitable so the resident can still live there and does not require assistance from the Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported.