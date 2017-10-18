3 dead in Maryland shooting; Gunman at large

EDGEWOOD, Md. (NBC) — A manhunt is underway in Maryland for the gunman who shot five people at a business park in Edgewood, Maryland, Wednesday morning, killing three people.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, is suspected in the shooting, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Officers were called to Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park on the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road just before 9 a.m, police said at a news conference.

A gunman shot five employees of the business, killing three of them, Maj. William Davis said. Two victims are in critical condition.

The identities of the victims were not released immediately.

Prince is believed to have fled the scene in a black 2000 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license plate PC064273.

Investigators believe Prince is associated with the business, but information on the exact relationship was not known immediately.

A number of Harford County Public Schools in the area are on a “modified lockdown.” Students are staying in the building, with no outdoor activities, the school district’s website says.

A number of industrial buildings and hotels are located in the area of the shooting, about 25 miles north of Baltimore.