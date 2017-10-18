Shipyard awarded contract to overhaul submarine USS Boise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipyard will be getting new work in the form of overhauling a submarine.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced the Navy awarded the shipyard a nearly $60 million contract to overhaul the USS Boise.

The overhaul work will include maintenance, repairs, alterations, and testing. It’s expected to be completed in 2021.

Huntington Ingalls says the contract includes options, which if exercised, would raise the total value to $385 million.

The USS Boise is a Los Angeles class sub that was delivered to the Navy in 1992.