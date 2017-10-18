Police: Man pulled from the water in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was pulled from the water Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach after police received a report of a possible drowning.

Dispatch said there was a call around 2:50 p.m. for a possible drowning on Sandfiddler Road, in the Sandbridge area.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn said a man was pulled from the water. Kuehn said the man was not dead, and emergency crews were performing CPR.

No others details were immediately available.

