PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Portsmouth Police are on scene investigating a robbery at Northern Star Credit Union.

The credit union is located at 5100 George Washington Highway.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 10:15 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and there is no other information available at this time.

Police say call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information on this robbery.