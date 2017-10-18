Plane crashes at Dare County Regional Airport

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane crashed at the Dare County Regional Airport Wednesday morning.

Captain Kevin Duprey said the accident happened just before 10 a.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

There is no information yet if there were injuries, and if so, how many. 10 On Your Side is working to get this and other details about the crash confirmed.

