Officer-Involved shooting investigation at Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the 7-Eleven on Cherry Street near Kecoughtan Road.

It happened just before midnight. Sources tell 10 on your side’s Rico Bush it involved Newport News officers, but happened in Hampton. Investigators have not released many details of what happened, but we do know at least one person went to the hospital. We are working to find out if the injured person was the officer.

Several witnesses, who did not want to appear on camera, told 10 on your side they heard 3 to 4 gunshots in the area. 7-Eleven employees say security cameras were working and could have captured evidence from the scene.

10 on your side’s Rico Bush has been there since it happened. Look for his live updates all morning until 9:00 am.