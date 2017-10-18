North Carolina Aquarium welcomes new animal ambassador

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY)– The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island (NCARI) welcomed Webster the opossum as its newest animal ambassador.

The aquarium hopes Webster will help guests learn about opossum habits such as his eating habits, low body temperature and immunity to snake venom.

Before coming to NCARI, Webster was an orphan at a local wildlife rehab. Because his hip joints had not properly formed, he was unable to use his hind legs normally. The condition would prevent him from being able to climb trees for food and escape from predators. He would not have been able to survive in his natural habitat.

NCARI’s Facebook community helped name the opossum through an online vote. More than 475 people voted for the name ‘Webster’, which won early with twice the votes of the other options.

Webster the opossum View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island Photo courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island Photo courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island