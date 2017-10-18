NCDOT announces new ferry

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced Wednesday morning that it will be receiving a new river class ferry.

Construction of the ferry is valued at $9.7 million and is expected to be delivered by March 2019. Bollinger Shipyards out of Lockport, Louisiana is the construction company that will build the ferry.

The new ferry will be 183 feet long and have room for 38 regular-sized vehicles, replacing the M/V Thomas A. Baun which carried 26 vehicles.

The ferry will be the Ferry Division’s first new car ferry since the M/V Sea Level was christened in 2012.