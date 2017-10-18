Hampton RESET offers support following deadly double shooting

HAMTPON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Hampton’s Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma (RESET) team hit the streets near the scene of a deadly double shooting.

The group’s goal was to show support during a time of need.

“Usually tragedies happen and no one knows what to do. They’re usually isolated in their own misery and this lets them know we’re here to support them,” said Jean Walden, who’s a volunteer with the program.

RESET deployed to the North King Street area just days after someone shot and killed 58-year-old Darrell Higgenbottham.

Police say a verbal dispute broke out between Higginbotham, another victim, and an unknown suspect at the Happy Shopper convenience store before the shooting.

The other victim was located in a vehicle down the street at a 7-Eleven parking lot. Police say he was trying to get help.

RESET team members tried to help residents living nearby by providing information about city resources.

“This is the exact opposite of what police would normally do,” said Lt. Jason Price with the Hampton Police Department.

The police department and other city departments help run the program. It’s the second time they have been out in the community.

“If you put us out of a job, we’ll be grateful. We don’t like the circumstances of coming out but we’re happy to be of assistance to those going through tragedy,” Walden said.

Volunteers say they’ll keep working in the city they love until they’re not needed.

Until then, they’ll keep walking, knocking on doors and giving messages of strength to their community.

“Keep hope, you know. Know you’re not alone. The RESET program is here for you. It’s here to assist you. You do have people who care. You’re not alone,” Walden said.

The RESET community will be out in the Kecoughtan Road area on Thursday to provide support for residents living near the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting.