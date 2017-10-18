Candidates for governor speak at Virginia Conference on World Trade

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two candidates vying to become Virginia’s next governor were in Williamsburg Wednesday for the 69th annual Virginia Conference on World Trade.

Polls released this week by CNU‘s Wason Center for Public Policy showed Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie in a statistical dead heat.

This made it all the more important today for both candidates to explain their vision for Virginia’s economy at a conference on world trade.

Northam spoke first on Wednesday, telling the crowd he wants to put an emphasis on growing jobs.

He pointed out growth the Commonwealth has already seen under current Gov. Terry McAuliffe — and he wants to continue to that.

Gillespie, on the other hand, put his emphahsis on the ports. He said Wednesday Virginia has to act quickly to make sure we don’t lose jobs to other states.

Both had strong words for the other after Wednesday’s event.

“I think people need to look at our resumes. I have a lifetime of public service, my opponent is a Washington lobbyist. So there’s a big difference in that,” Northam said.

Gillespie said, “He’s not showing up to do his job for the people of the commonwealth — I will. I’l be a hardworking honest, ethical, faitjhful servant leader to the people of Virginia.”

Matt Gregory will have more tonight on how each candidate plans to help job creation. Look for coverage beginning at 4 p.m.