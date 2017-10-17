Woman driving in Pasquotank County hit by gunfire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman who was driving with her son Monday evening in Pasquotank County was hit by gunfire.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had been shot in the Queenswood Subdivision.

Responding deputies found that Sana Mohammad Awadallah was driving a gray Audi Q7 with her son in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.

The sheriff’s office said it was reported that Awadallah was driving down Body Road, and moved into the turn lane toward Queenswood when she heard gunshots.

Awadallah believed the shots came from a vehicle that passed her as she was getting ready to turn. The sheriff’s office said this vehicle was described as a two or four-door that was a shade of blue, possibly turquoise.

According to the sheriff’s office, Awadallah was hit in the left leg and taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pasquotank Sheriff or Crime Line.