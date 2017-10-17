Williamsburg mother charged in infant’s death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY)- A Williamsburg mother is facing felony child abuse charges in the death of her son.

Major Greg Riley with the Williamsburg Police Department told WAVY.com that on Sept 29, police responded to a medical assist call involving an infant at a home in the 1300 block of North Vernon Avenue.

An investigation indicated that the child, who had to be take to the hospital due to his injuries, had been abused.

The child died from his injuries five days later on Oct 4.

A felony warrant for child abuse was secured for the child’s mother, Juana Iriselda Escobar Portillo, a week later.

Portillo surrendered at the Virginia Peninsula Jail Monday evening.