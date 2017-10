ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– Accomack County dispatch say Verizon Wireless issues are impacting cell calls to 911 Tuesday morning.

Accomack County’s 911 Director, Jeffrey Flournoy, said callers should dial 911 from a landline if they are experiencing trouble.

Accomack and Northampton County experienced trouble with calls to 911 this past August.

It is unknown how long the issues may last.

