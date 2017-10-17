U.S. Marshals looking for another Portsmouth fugitive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Marshals and Portsmouth police are looking for a Portsmouth fugitive wanted on charges of robbery, and assault and battery.

Davonte Lamonte Brown has strong ties to Portsmouth, according to the U.S. Marshals. Warrants for Brown’s arrest were issued in September.

Brown, 25, goes by “Tae” and is known to frequent the 6000 block of Brookwood Drive of Suffolk.

This is the second time this month the U.S. Marshals have asked for the public’s help in catching a fugitive.

Marquel Edwards was wanted for failing to appear on charges of robbery as well as assault and battery. He was arrested without incident in Norfolk last Friday.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have information on Brown.